Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,665,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $295,776,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 141,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Apple by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 879,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,087,000 after buying an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 99,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average of $155.78. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

