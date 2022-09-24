Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 11,865 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.4% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

In other news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,750 shares of company stock worth $2,919,216. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

