Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Incyte by 204.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Incyte by 100.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after acquiring an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $66.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

