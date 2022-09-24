Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,613 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

