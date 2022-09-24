Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 567 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,341,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Western Digital by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.32.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $33.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

