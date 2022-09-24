Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys Shares of 40,693 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MP Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 5.3% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

NYSE:MP opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

