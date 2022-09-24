Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $114.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average of $122.28.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.