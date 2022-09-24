Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in STERIS by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in STERIS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in STERIS by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

NYSE STE opened at $167.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.75. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $162.19 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

