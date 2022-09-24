Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

CINF stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.82. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

