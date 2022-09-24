Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.28 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,066 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 249.9% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in PPL by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 167,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 38.4% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 72.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 198,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 83,630 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

