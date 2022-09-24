Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 88.07%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

