Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.79 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $76.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

