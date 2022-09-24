Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,596 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $81.03 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.47 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

