Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,375 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $45,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

GPC stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

