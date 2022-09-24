Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,383 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after acquiring an additional 791,143 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Workday by 8,913.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after acquiring an additional 678,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Workday by 23,072.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $151.24 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

