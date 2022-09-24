Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

