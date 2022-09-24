Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 562 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.45 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $291.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,086. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

