Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $1.29 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,327 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Quanta Services by 28.2% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 25,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

