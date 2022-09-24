Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,789 shares of company stock worth $16,386,485. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $303.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

