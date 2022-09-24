Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

