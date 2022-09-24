Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 291.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.80.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day moving average of $129.78. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $89.39 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

About Celanese



Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

