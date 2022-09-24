Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.8 %

Teradyne stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.11. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.31 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.