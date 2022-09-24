The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

HD stock opened at $270.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

