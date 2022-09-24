The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $94,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Home Depot stock opened at $270.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

