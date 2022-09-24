The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $94,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $270.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.03 and its 200-day moving average is $299.37. The company has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

