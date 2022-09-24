The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 882,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $126,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

NYSE:PG opened at $135.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.12.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

