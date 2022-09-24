The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 116,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

