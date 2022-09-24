Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $7.22 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,144,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,525,000 after acquiring an additional 43,777 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average is $155.78. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

