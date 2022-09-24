Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 475 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

