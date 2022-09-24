Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.55

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 5507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Upwork Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,521 shares of company stock worth $866,904. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Upwork by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

