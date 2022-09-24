VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Stake Trimmed by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 529,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 198,184 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 433,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 149,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 91,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

