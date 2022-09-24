VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Stake Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Down 6.7 %

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

