Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.