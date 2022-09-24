Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,677,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

