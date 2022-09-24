Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 44,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 164,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

