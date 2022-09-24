VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2,434.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,657 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

