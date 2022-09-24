Wallington Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.72 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.11.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

