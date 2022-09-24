Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Waters were worth $107,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Waters by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.25.

Waters stock opened at $275.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.70. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $270.36 and a twelve month high of $399.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

