WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 211.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,143,000 after purchasing an additional 153,521 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

NYSE WEC opened at $99.57 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

