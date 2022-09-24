Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 3,533 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,583 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 125,128 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $3,172,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,022,280 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,689,093,000 after purchasing an additional 242,369 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,758,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $16,911,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $237.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $235.20 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

