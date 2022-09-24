WP Advisors LLC Acquires 43,666 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,562.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 43,666 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartist Inc. CA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 26,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,914,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $54,101,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.