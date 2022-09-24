Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ZM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $291.31.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
