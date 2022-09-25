18,578 Shares in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vaxart by 539.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 414,297 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vaxart by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vaxart by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of VXRT opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

