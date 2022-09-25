2,979 Shares in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Lane Price Performance
Shares of HLNE opened at $64.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94.
Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Hamilton Lane Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
