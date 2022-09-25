3,458 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in General Motors by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 142,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 739,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after buying an additional 47,968 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of GM opened at $35.48 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

