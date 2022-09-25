5,225 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after buying an additional 826,985 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after buying an additional 351,376 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

USMV opened at $68.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

