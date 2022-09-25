6,175 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,847,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 868,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 8,319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 831,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 821,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

