8,000 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 211,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.

