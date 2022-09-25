ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.63

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 23473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

ABB Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of ABB

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

