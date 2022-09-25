ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.08

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

ABM Industries

ABM Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 1,691.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

